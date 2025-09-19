Trump: Russian Jet Incursion 'Could Be Big Trouble'

President Donald Trump said Friday that reports of Russian fighter jets briefly crossing into NATO airspace "could be big trouble" for Moscow.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal reported that three Russian MiG-31s violated Estonian airspace for about 12 minutes before being confronted by NATO aircraft and forced to turn back. Estonia summoned a Russian diplomat to lodge a protest, the latest flare-up after NATO planes downed Russian drones over Poland last week, raising fears the war in Ukraine could spill across borders.

Trump, speaking from the Oval Office, fielded questions from reporters about the incident. His appearance aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 free online streaming platform.

"Well, I'm gonna have to look at it," Trump said when asked whether the incursion was a threat to NATO. "They're gonna be briefing me in a short while, so I'll let you know about it tonight or tomorrow.”

Pressed for his general view, Trump responded: "Well, I don't love it. I don't love it when that happens. Could be big trouble. But I'll let you know later. They're gonna brief me in about an hour."

