Morris and Huckabee to Newsmax: Trump's Indictment Will Backfire

The indictment of former President Donald Trump by the Democrat-controlled Justice Department obviously reeks of politics and will backfire on the Democrats, former Arkansas governor and ex-presidential candidate Mike Huckabee and Newsmax regular Dick Morris told Newsmax on Thursday.

"We definitely have a deep state and we definitely have a double standard of justice," Huckabee told "Eric Bolling the Balance." "And it's why I think Donald Trump's poll numbers keep going up instead of down every time they try to go after him.

"But people are looking at this, and I think even people that don't like Donald Trump and have never voted for him are saying 'This is too much, we've got to stop this,' and I hope America does," Huckabee continued.

Morris then added that the two words "losing their credibility and their impact" are "impeachment" and "indictment."

"I think that the American people are taking a cue from Israel where Bibi Netanyahu was reelected overwhelmingly while under indictment, and people said 'Yeah, I know, but the crimes he was indicted for were minor. They said he paid off the newspaper by buying ads in hopes of favorable publicity.'

"And people are saying about Trump, 'He didn't pass these documents onto the enemy. He didn't betray secrets.' What is different between rotting away and gathering dust in the Mar-a-Lago basement or in the National Archives basement?

"And I think they're realizing that this is a deep state, that this is an effort to get rid of the presidential candidate and it absolutely stinks. It's very much like communist countries," Morris said.

Huckabee noted that, unlike Joe Biden as a senator or Hillary Clinton as the secretary of state, Trump, as president, had the right to take classified documents with him.

He added, "We're talking about a double standard of justice that is so outrageously glaring, that if I were Jack Smith, I'd be embarrassed to bring these charges. But then knowing what I know about him, I don't think he has any shame, and he's more than willing to be the nasty attack dog in this.

"But I truly believe, Eric, it will backfire and already has," Huckabee said.

Morris echoed Huckabee's sentiments, saying that if the American people see that Trump did no harm and didn't do anything bad, they'll want to move on.

"I think that's how they feel, and looking at a presidential candidate being indicted over this is absolutely crazy," Morris said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!