Donald Trump: 'I've Risked It All to Defend the Working Class'

Former President Donald Trump mocked President Joe Biden's lip service trip to Michigan, saying Biden is pandering to the United Auto Workers labor union bosses. Trump said that he wants to stand for the American worker and "economic nationalism" against Biden globalism.

"I put everything on the line to fight for you," Trump said in a campaign stump speech in Clinton Township, Michigan, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax. "I've risked it all to defend the working class from the corrupt political class that has spent decades sucking the life, wealth, and blood out of this country.

"That's why I'm here tonight, to lay out a vision for a revival of economic nationalism and our automobile manufacturing lifeblood, which they're sucking out of our country."

Trump took Biden to task for what he called his hastily planned trip to Michigan, which was put together after Trump announced he would give a speech in Michigan as his Republican presidential primary rivals were in the blue state of California for the second date.

"I want a future that protects American labor, not foreign labor," Trump continued. "The future that puts American dream's over foreign profits and a future that raises American wages, that strengthens American industry that builds national pride, and that defends this country's dignity — not squanders it all to build up foreign countries that hate us."

Trump spoke to a crowd that included blue-collar workers from all facets of the Michigan workforce, including UAW members.

"I side with the autoworkers of America and with those who want to make America great again, and I always will," Trump vowed.

The UAW labor bosses spurned Trump and sided with Biden, who visited the day prior; but Trump and his campaign carried on with a gathering that would include other working-class groups.

"But I'm thrilled to be back with the workers, members, and proud patriots of the great state of Michigan, which, they are great people," Trump said. "Here in Michigan and across the country tonight there are countless thousands of autoworkers and skilled tradesmen worried about the future and what the future holds for themselves and for their incredible families.

"I want to begin this evening by saluting these truly great Americans who do not get the credit they deserve. You don't get the credit they deserve."

Trump denounced the automakers for bending to the Biden administration electric vehicle push that he said is far too reliant on foreign batteries and rare-earth mineral mining.

"Now they want to go all electric and put you all out of business," Trump told the crowd. "You know that, right? To the welders, assembly line workers, machine operators, forklift drivers, pipe fitters, tool and die makers, mechanics, electricians, technicians, and journeymen: We love being with you, and we love being with you right in your environment.

"You built this country. You love this country, and you are the ones that make our country run."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!