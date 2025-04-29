Trump Touts Tax Cuts, Preserving Medicaid, Social Security

President Donald Trump gave a spirited crowd in Michigan on Tuesday a head's up about what is in store later this year following the first 100 days of his second term: tax cuts while preserving Medicaid and Social Security for seniors.

"It's going to be better when you see the results of some of the things that we're doing in the coming weeks and months," Trump said at Macomb Community College in the Detroit suburb of Warren during a rally that aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 free online streaming platform." "We will pass the largest tax cuts in American history, and that will include no tax on tips, no tax on Social Security, no tax on overtime.

"It's called the one big, beautiful bill. And it will be the biggest bill ever passed in our country's history. It will include the biggest tax cuts, regulation cuts, military supremacy, and just about everything else. We will cut more than $1 trillion in wasteful and unnecessary spending. And in the next fiscal year, it will all be done. We're going to have something that you won't even believe. … The average family's take-home pay will be at least $5,000 more than it was just a couple of months ago."

Trump countered fears stoked by Democrats that Republican funding cuts will not affect Social Security and Medicaid, adding the only things that will be cut are "the corruption and the crooks that take advantage of some of the illegal schemes."

"We will always protect Medicare and Social Security for our great seniors with no cuts, and we will defend Medicaid for those great people that are in need," he said. "House Republicans are working to invest more money in Medicaid than we spend today. The only thing we're going to cut is the corruption and the crooks that take advantage of some of the illegal schemes.

"So, we want to preserve Medicaid for the most vulnerable, for our kids, pregnant women, the poor, and disabled Americans. We will fully and permanently secure our border. We will make the largest ever investment in the U.S. military and build the Golden Dome missile defense shield. That's going to all protect us, so we live a long and beautiful life."

