Viral Trump Supporter to Newsmax: Happy to Showcase Support

By    |   Tuesday, 16 April 2024 01:29 PM EDT

Trump supporter and "super-hugger" Michaelah Montgomery told Newsmax on Tuesday that she and other Black advocates are "happy to showcase their support" for former President Donald Trump.

Montgomery, founder of Conserve the Culture, went viral last week when she shared an impromptu hug with Trump at a Chick-fil-A in Atlanta.

"I don't care what the media tells you, Mr. Trump, we support you," she said before Trump waved her in for an embrace.

Montgomery said the media assumes Trump would not be welcomed in the Black community and that an "an angry mob of some sort" would greet him, but "clearly the sentiment in the that room was the complete opposite."

While President Joe Biden will likely carry the Black vote again in 2024, recent polling suggests that Democrat support among Black voters has dropped significantly.

According to a CBSNews poll taken in March, Black voter support for Trump has surged from 4% in 2020 to 23% in 2024. That number expanded further in April with a Wall Street Journal poll that found Trump support among Black men in seven swing states had risen to 30%.

"The media has so much power to warp a narrative so that they could portray us [Black TRump supporters] as fools rather than people who made a logical decision and decided to support somebody other than Joe Biden," Montgomery said on "National Report."

Montgomery said politicians need to earn votes.

"I think every candidate running for any office has a duty to earn any vote, not just specifically the Black vote," she said.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


