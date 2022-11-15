Alina Habba to Newsmax: Court Win Against Michael Cohen 'Sweetest'

Monday's court victory against Michael Cohen, former personal attorney for former President Donald Trump, was the "sweetest" court victory she has seen, attorney Alina Habba tells Newsmax.

"I was so lucky that I actually found out with him," Habba said Tuesday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" from Mar-a-Lago, where Trump was expected to make an announcement about his intentions for a future presidential run.

Cohen "is somebody who has really been a gnat, for lack of better words," Habba said. "He just doesn't stop."

To be able to "win and to beat him," she added, is "tremendous on so many levels. This is somebody who's made up things about the president forever, and he's just trying to be relevant, and I'm sure he'll find another way to still talk about Trump."

Of all the legal victories she's discussed on Schmitt's show, Habba said, "This one was definitely the sweetest thus far."

Cohen turned on Trump when Cohen was charged as part of the Stormy Daniels case and wrote a book about it.

A federal judge on Monday dismissed his lawsuit on Monday accusing Trump, former Attorney General William Barr and others of abruptly returning him to prison in retaliation for writing the tell-all memoir.

In a 33-page decision, U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan rejected Cohen's claims that putting him in dangerous solitary confinement conditions for 16 days violated the U.S. Constitution by undermining his free speech and subjecting him to an illegal seizure and to cruel and unusual punishment.

In yet another case, a New York state appeals court ruled on Tuesday that Cohen can sue the Trump Organization to cover millions of dollars in legal fees from defending against investigations into his work for the former president.

Reuters contributed to this report.

