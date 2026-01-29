Pres. Trump to Newsmax: 'I've Chosen a Very Good Person to Head the Fed'

President Donald Trump broke major economic news Thursday night while celebrating first lady Melania Trump, telling Newsmax he will name the next Federal Reserve chair Friday morning.

The president revealed the decision on the red carpet at the Washington premiere of "Melania," blending a high-stakes policy announcement with a celebration of the first lady.

"I'll be naming the Fed tomorrow morning," President Trump told Newsmax White House correspondent Mike Carter at the Trump-Kennedy Center.

"I've chosen a very good person to head the Fed," the president added, signaling confidence and momentum as markets await the decision.

President Trump's announcement immediately became the dominant headline of the evening, underscoring how closely economic leadership remains tied to his presidency.

Asked about the significance of the night, President Trump shifted from economics to a rare personal reflection on his wife's influence.

"I think she's really been a great help," the president said when asked whether he would be the man he is today without Melania Trump.

President Trump briefly joked about the question before delivering a serious tribute.

"That's a very dangerous question," he said with a smile.

"She's done a great job. Very respected. Very smart. Very measured," President Trump said, drawing a sharp contrast between emotional leadership and disciplined decision-making.

"Sometimes when I'm not so measured, she measures you," he added.

President Trump said the first lady has been "very, very influential" during his presidency, a comment that resonated as he stood just hours away from naming the nation's top central banker.

The dual focus of the evening — economic leadership and personal steadiness — framed the president's message as both strategic and human.

"Melania," the feature-length documentary debuting nationwide Friday, chronicles the first lady's journey from private citizen to one of the most scrutinized roles in the world.

The film offers an inside look at her responsibilities, including overseeing the East Wing, managing staff, planning the inauguration, engaging in philanthropy, meeting business obligations, and tackling constant security demands.

Melania Trump told Newsmax the film, directed by Brett Ratner, shows the full scope of her role behind the scenes.

"They will see the transition from private citizen to becoming a first lady," she said.

She added that viewers will experience the intensity of her daily schedule and the weight of leadership that comes with the position.

"I hope they will enjoy it," Melania Trump said.

When asked about her husband's comment that he might not be the same man without her, Melania Trump offered a composed response.

"We would all be in different places," she said.

"We do like the way it worked out," the president added.

The documentary opens across hundreds of screens nationwide, directed by a veteran filmmaker known for character-driven storytelling rather than political advocacy.

But it was President Trump's Fed announcement that defined the night.

As markets brace for the president's decision, President Trump made clear that decisive leadership — economic and personal — remains at the center of his presidency.

