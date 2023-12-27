×
N.C. Lt. Gov. Robinson to Newsmax: Anything Left Says Not Surprising

By    |   Wednesday, 27 December 2023 07:41 PM EST

Anything the left says is not surprising, said North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.

"After Hillary Clinton called a wide swath of the population absolutely deplorable, the things we hear coming from the Biden administration about citizens, the attorney general called soccer moms terrorists because they were defending their children from pornography and indoctrination in schools, nothing surprises me," Robinson said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" when asked about MSNBC host Chris Matthews' likening supporters of former President Donald Trump to terrorists.

"It can be Black rage, or white rage, or rural rage," Matthews said. "In this case, it is rural rage. They are so angry at the liberal establishment, the coastal elite. They look at people on television, 'Oh, those people on "Saturday Night Live," those snarling rich kids, I know who they are. They are all trust funders. They don't worry about us.'

"And the regular guys in the country go, 'There they are snarling and making fun of us again.' And every time we make fun of Trump, we're making fun of them. It's a weird thing. But in a way, it's like fighting terrorism," Matthews added.

Robinson said efforts by Democrats are simply to "sling mud, to cast Donald Trump as a racist, to cast him as an insurrectionist, to cast him as a criminal; and they know in some folks' minds that may stick when it comes to cast votes," he said.

"Trump did everything right for the country ... Those folks can't tolerate that. I don't know how he holds up under it, but he's doing it, and we appreciate him."

Solange Reyner | editorial.reyner@newsmax.com

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


