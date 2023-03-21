Whitaker to Newsmax: Case Against Trump 'Weak'

Former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Tuesday that the case against former President Donald Trump is "weak."

Speaking to "Spicer & Co.," in regards to the bookkeeping error that the case centers around and the statute of limitations on it, what the Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, appears to be arguing for in the legalese, Whitaker outlines, "is that while the agreement was entered into in 2016, it was paid over time."

"I mean, you know, Miss Daniels got her money. But Mr. Cohen who you know is the star witness for the government, a convicted felon, was paid allegedly $35,000 at a time over the course of several years, and that's the only way that you can get that seven years that have run since that agreement in that five-year statute of limitations. I think it's a stretch. I think this is a very weak case and a very aggressive prosecutor that just wants to get Trump," said Whitaker.

