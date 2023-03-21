×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | manhattan da | weak | case

Whitaker to Newsmax: Case Against Trump 'Weak'

(Newsmax/"Spicer & Co."

By    |   Tuesday, 21 March 2023 06:43 PM EDT

Former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Tuesday that the case against former President Donald Trump is "weak."

Speaking to "Spicer & Co.," in regards to the bookkeeping error that the case centers around and the statute of limitations on it, what the Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, appears to be arguing for in the legalese, Whitaker outlines, "is that while the agreement was entered into in 2016, it was paid over time."

"I mean, you know, Miss Daniels got her money. But Mr. Cohen who you know is the star witness for the government, a convicted felon, was paid allegedly $35,000 at a time over the course of several years, and that's the only way that you can get that seven years that have run since that agreement in that five-year statute of limitations. I think it's a stretch. I think this is a very weak case and a very aggressive prosecutor that just wants to get Trump," said Whitaker.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Newsmax on Tuesday that the case against former President Donald Trump is "weak."
donald trump, manhattan da, weak, case
211
2023-43-21
Tuesday, 21 March 2023 06:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved