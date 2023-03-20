Pollster McLaughlin to Newsmax: This Is a 'Political Indictment'

The possibility of former President Donald Trump's arrest over alleged hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels is a "political indictment" and show trial meant to divert public attention away from President Joe Biden and payments to his family from the Chinese Communist Party, pollster John McLaughlin told Newsmax.

"There is only one crime that Donald Trump did, and that's he's ahead in the polls," McLaughlin stated in his "American Agenda" appearance.

"I mean we polled for Trump in 2016, in 2020. In 2020, we were losing a close race nationally, but in a close race in the battleground states that we could win electorally. Right now, in our last national poll, he's ahead 48-44; it would be a landslide for Trump," McLaughlin added.

"So this is a political indictment. As you've already noted, it's a Soros-backed DA. He's with the radical left — with Biden. And everything else they've done to Donald Trump, two impeachments, the Jan. 6 committee: everything is false. And it's meant to be a diversion away from the Chinese payoffs that we're now finding out to the Biden family. And the economic collapse, the banks are failing around us, the economy is getting worse, inflation is getting worse; so, what do you do?"

"You try to trump up phony charges against Donald Trump. This is what they do in foreign countries like China, where they have show trials," McLaughlin stated. "This is just totally wrong."

According to a poll from McLaughlin conducted from Feb. 17 to Feb. 22 of 1,000 likely voters, Trump leads Biden 48% to 44% with 8% undecided.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!