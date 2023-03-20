×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | manhattan da | bragg | biden | ccp

Pollster McLaughlin to Newsmax: This Is a 'Political Indictment'

By    |   Monday, 20 March 2023 05:13 PM EDT

The possibility of former President Donald Trump's arrest over alleged hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels is a "political indictment" and show trial meant to divert public attention away from President Joe Biden and payments to his family from the Chinese Communist Party, pollster John McLaughlin told Newsmax.

"There is only one crime that Donald Trump did, and that's he's ahead in the polls," McLaughlin stated in his "American Agenda" appearance.

"I mean we polled for Trump in 2016, in 2020. In 2020, we were losing a close race nationally, but in a close race in the battleground states that we could win electorally. Right now, in our last national poll, he's ahead 48-44; it would be a landslide for Trump," McLaughlin added.

"So this is a political indictment. As you've already noted, it's a Soros-backed DA. He's with the radical left — with Biden. And everything else they've done to Donald Trump, two impeachments, the Jan. 6 committee: everything is false. And it's meant to be a diversion away from the Chinese payoffs that we're now finding out to the Biden family. And the economic collapse, the banks are failing around us, the economy is getting worse, inflation is getting worse; so, what do you do?"

"You try to trump up phony charges against Donald Trump. This is what they do in foreign countries like China, where they have show trials," McLaughlin stated. "This is just totally wrong."

According to a poll from McLaughlin conducted from Feb. 17 to Feb. 22 of 1,000 likely voters, Trump leads Biden 48% to 44% with 8% undecided.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The possibility of former President Donald Trump's arrest over alleged hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels is a "political indictment," pollster John McLaughlin told Newsmax.
donald trump, manhattan da, bragg, biden, ccp
315
2023-13-20
Monday, 20 March 2023 05:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved