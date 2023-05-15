Corey Lewandowski to Newsmax: 'Donald Trump Is Always Vilified'

Former President Donald Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski on Monday defended Trump's rally no-show in Iowa, arguing that the decision was not only "prudent," but also smart, and it won't affect an already "strong" standing in the 2024 presidential run.

Lewandowski said that Trump gets media flak, no matter what, in an interview on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

"Donald Trump is always vilified," he said. "We saw this week on the CNN town hall where their own CNN anchors vilified their own network for having a leading presidential candidate for the Republicans on. So it was the right, prudent thing to do. Donald Trump is not afraid to come and rally. I'm certain he'll be back in Iowa soon."

According to Lewandowski, despite Trump's postponement of the rally, "he rolled out a list of hundreds of endorsements in Iowa, even though he wasn't there."

"Iowa has been a place, all the way back in 2015 and 2016, where they told Donald Trump he never had a chance to be successful," he said. "He finished second in the Iowa caucus of the 99 counties in Iowa in 2015, 2016. Donald Trump probably went to 12 or 13 of them. The two previous individuals who won, Rick Santorum and Mike Huckabee, traveled to all 99 in their pickup trucks."

Lewandowski added, "Donald Trump does things differently."

"The people of Iowa love Donald Trump," he said. "He's going to have a strong showing there in this primary."

Lewandowski also praised the former president for taking into consideration the ominous forecasts for dangerous weather.

"Here's the problem: If Donald Trump would have shown up and there was a hurricane that took place, or a tornado that took place, or a big windstorm, they would have blamed Donald Trump for anything that might have occurred," Lewandowski said.

"Somebody fell down drunk … had too many cocktails, fell down at a Trump rally, they'd blamed it on Donald Trump," he said.

"The guy can't get a break, no matter what happens, so the safest and most prudent thing to do was to cancel. So he asked everyone to go inside and be safe because, God forbid, one person would have gotten hurt."

