Jordan Sekulow to Newsmax: AG James' Sees Trump as Her 'No. 1 Trophy'

Donald Trump's legal team will likely use the Eighth Amendment to appeal the $464 million bond set in his civil fraud case — as Attorney General Letitia James eyes the former president as her "No. 1 trophy," lawyer Jordan Sekulow told Newsmax on Thursday.

James aims to "take away the veneer that surrounds President Trump," Sekulow told "Wake Up America."

The former president has so far been unable to obtain a bond that would allow him to appeal the $464 million judgment against him.

"She feels like this image, I believe, of taking over the buildings, padlocking the doors … taking the Trump signs off and freezing his assets" will paint him as "this ultimate businessman, not politician that needs to be leading the country," Sekulow charged.

With most cases involving a large amount of money there is leeway, but not here, according to Sekulow.

"New York unlike other states, has this ability to go after you and say you have committed a crime when you have wronged no one," he said.

"Let it be a warning to every company, where if you are based in New York, or have big assets in New York, watch out if you give political donations — like many of those companies do through their PACs — that you don't get in the crosshairs of Letitia James, because they're coming for you next.

"But Donald Trump is her No. 1 trophy.

If Trump allows her to seize his assets, it could also possibly entail Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, he added.

"This could go nationwide, and so what then happens is he will need to appeal immediately," Sekulow said.

"The Eighth Amendment … disallows a financial penalties that are outrageous," and Trump could get the bond to be reduced to around $100 million, he explained.

"Still, it would put most of us into bankruptcy immediately, but I think that's more likely that … President Trump and his team are thinking is on appeal," Sekulow said "It's not like these courts love us, but they will see that this amount is just outrageous and not a good precedent to set in our nation's financial capital.

