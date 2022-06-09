Alina Habba to Newsmax: 'This Isn't a Soap Opera; This Is Our Country'

Former President Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba on Newsmax denounced the "soap opera" of the House Jan. 6 Select Committee hearing Thursday night.

"This isn't a soap opera; this is our country," Habba told Thursday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "I'm so sad, Rob, by what is happening to our country."

"What happened tonight was selective prosecution," she added, noting just one side was presented to American people without due process or cross examination.

Habba noted Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., participating in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's coordinated attack on Trump exposes her as a RINO (Republican in name only).

"This is just par for the course," Habba continued to host Rob Schmitt. :If he wasn't leading in the polls, and if she wasn't losing in the polls, this would not be aired. This would not be what is going on. It's so calculated."

Habba said Trump has a defense to present that was not only blocked, but it has been manipulated, including Cheney falsely claiming Trump "did not condemn the attack."

"It's so irrelevant to me that this is a joke," Habba said. "I mean, why don't we get Pelosi's text messages where Donald Trump tried to get 10,000 armed forces to help prevent this problem? Why don't we look at the Democrats and what they were doing?

"Why is it all Republicans and fake Republicans, RINOs like Liz Cheney, who is now not going to win another term, because she is so two-faced. She has turned on her own party – and never mind the party – on America, because when you take clips and publicize things that are anti-American, that's disgusting."

Habba concluded "real democracy" is lost.

"It's so sad," she said. "I put myself in the position of being willing to fight for Americans every day all day, and I'll keep doing it. I don't care. It's just disgusting.

"We need some real democracy and we have missed it for a very long time."

