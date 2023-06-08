Lara Trump to Newsmax: Trump 'a Target' Since He First Announced WH Bid

Americans are finally realizing that former President Donald Trump has been "a target" of the FBI and Department of Justice since he first announced he was running for office, Lara Trump told Newsmax on Thursday.

"I think people are finally getting it, and I think that that is some good news here," Lara Trump said during her appearance on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

The report comes a day after a federal grand jury investigating Trump in Florida heard from at least one additional witness amid signs that the Justice Department was moving toward a possible indictment over the former president's mishandling of classified documents.

In the past week, Trump's lawyers have met with Justice Department officials to argue against an indictment; Trump has issued social media posts in which he suggested he anticipated that he might be charged; and a former top aide appeared before a grand jury in Miami — an indication, legal experts said, that prosecutors had settled on Florida rather than Washington as an appropriate venue for charges.

Lara Trump said people can only be fooled "so many times, and you can only target the same person so many times in the way that we've seen happen to my father-in-law, before people start to realize what this is ultimately all about."

I think it's pretty clear to anyone who's paid attention that since the day Donald Trump came down the escalator in Trump Tower and announced he was running for president of the United States, and didn't need the support of the swamp, didn't need the support of the establishment, he became a target," she continued.

"We have seen time after time, whether it's the Russia collusion hoax, whether it's the ridiculous, unprecedented indictments against him, whether it is the raid at dawn at Mar-a-Lago, whether it's Alvin Bragg in Manhattan or the current situation with the DOJ, he has been the target. And I think it's because people realize now Donald Trump is truly the only person who can drain the swamp, who is going to expose all of these people, and I think the American people have caught on pretty quickly to that."

