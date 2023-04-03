Lara Trump to Newsmax: Fmr President 'Never More Focused'

Former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, told Newsmax on Monday that despite facing a criminal arraignment in New York on Tuesday, he has "never been more focused" on winning the presidency in 2024.

"I can tell you this, [Democrats] may have thought that this would deter him from going forward, from running for president [in 2024]," Lara Trump said during "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Monday. "Maybe he would just say, 'Heck, it's not worth it.' You'll never see that out of this man. He is bound and determined, and I've never seen him more focused on doing something than winning the presidency this time around."

Trump traveled to New York on Monday to be processed and arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday afternoon in an indictment handed down last week by a grand jury and District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The case relates to a 2016 payment of $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged affair the pair had years earlier.

"My father-in-law loves this country. I think that there's never been a clearer time to see that than right now," Lara Trump said. "I think we'll probably talk about the justice system in this country, and how broken it is, and especially whenever you see what they're doing to him, and then you see full evidence of crimes on Hunter Biden's laptop, the very clear way that the Biden family has enriched themselves off of [President] Joe Biden's positions for decades in the United States government, yet nothing [legally] happens there."

She said Trump has raised more than $7 million for his GOP presidential campaign in the last three days, since news of the indictment came out last Thursday, and that the issue is providing "rocket fuel" to his campaign.

"We had record breaking fundraising off of the couple of days post indictment for the Trump campaign, and keep in mind, those are small dollar donors. The average donation to the Trump campaign is somewhere in the neighborhood of $40," she said. "A quarter of the money that we raised came from first-time Trump donors. So, these are people who never before, in any election cycle, had donated to Donald Trump, yet something with this situation sparked their interest."

She said that many of those people may be donating and supporting Trump because they fear that if the legal system can do this to a former president, it could do it to them even more easily.

"If they can do this to Donald Trump, to the most powerful person, at one time, in the world, and certainly still remaining one of the most powerful men in the world today, what could they do to me if they decide in this government that they disagree with how I'm operating and what I'm doing in my life," she said. "So, I think it woke a lot of people up, and honestly, I think it's given kind of rocket fuel of sorts to my father-in-law's campaign."

