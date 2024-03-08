Trump Adviser to Newsmax: Sen. Britt Shines in GOP Rebuttal to Biden

Jason Miller, senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Friday that while the former president isn't in a hurry to decide on his running mate, Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., "did very well last night" when she delivered the GOP rebuttal to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.

"I think what Katie Britt did was show clear contrast between Joe Biden, who seemed unhinged and deranged and angry and very partisan in nature, simply speaking to his own base," Miller said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"I thought Katie Britt came across as someone who's genuinely sincere, who spoke as a wife, as a mother, as someone who is very connected with her community, as she put it. Someone who's actually shopped for groceries in our supermarkets or pumped her own gas, as she pointed out about Joe Biden last night. Joe Biden was angry. I thought Katie Britt was uplifting."

Asked if Britt had done well enough to make Trump's short list for vice presidential picks, Miller deftly dodged the question.

"I think there are a lot of folks who are on the president's both short and long list and quite a good number of options to pick from, but I'd say Katie Britt did very well last night," he said.

Miller also said that he thinks Trump will announce his vice president pick "further down the road," adding he doesn't think "the president is in any rush to go and make that decision."

"We are effectively in the longest general election that we're ever going to have, and there's a long way to go," Miller said. "There are some very good options in front of President Trump and, quite frankly, I think the list might be getting longer, not shorter."

One person that likely won't make either Trump's long or short lists, Miller said, is former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who ended her presidential campaign Wednesday after competing against Trump.

"Nikki Haley is really irrelevant at this point," Miller said. "This is about something that's much bigger. This is about the direction of the country.

"How are we going to continue to come together to beat Joe Biden? You look at the general election. All the polling that we're seeing both publicly and privately shows that President Trump is doing better with his own base, Republicans, in the general election, than Joe Biden is with Democrats in the general. So, that's really where the focus is."

Emphasizing the point, Miller said, "I think it's pretty safe to say that Nikki Haley's career in politics is finished, at least within the Republican Party. If you look nationally, the polling has her below 50%, higher unfavorables than favorable. She's finished for '24, '28, '32, permanently."