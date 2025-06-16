Donald Trump Jr. to Newsmax: Mobile Service Offers Perks

Donald Trump Jr. discussed the launch of Trump Mobile on Newsmax on Monday, touting the new mobile service as a low-cost, high-value alternative for Americans seeking affordability and added services while keeping support operations in the United States.

A taped interview with Donald Trump Jr. aired on "The Chris Salcedo Show" in which the president's eldest child unveiled the launch of Trump Mobile, a wireless service positioned as both an affordable option and an ideological alternative to traditional mobile carriers.

"Well, we were excited to do something like this," Donald Trump Jr. said. "So much of what we focused on in the last few years has really been creating value and utility for Americans, right?"

He linked the move to the Trump Organization's broader pivot in recent years — from luxury real estate to ventures such as cryptocurrency and social media — in response to what he called "debanking" and being "canceled" by insurance providers and financial institutions.

"We got with some of the best people in the industry to create Trump Mobile," he said. "And for $47 a month — $47.45 — you get unlimited calls, unlimited texting, free calling to 100 different international areas."

In addition to standard wireless features, Trump Mobile includes services that Donald Trump Jr. says are typically sold separately.

"You have telemedicine built in and for free," he said. "As someone with five kids who end up at the hospital pretty much every other week with something, to be able to deal with some of those little things by being able to call and literally get a doctor on the line is a big deal."

He added that Trump Mobile also includes roadside assistance. "When you're driving and you're traveling, if something happens, you know, that's all part of that package."

Trump Jr. emphasized that the company's infrastructure is entirely U.S.-based. "Our data centers, our call centers are right here in the United States," he said.

It was noted that many major corporations use customer revenue to fund causes and initiatives that counter the "America First" agenda espoused by President Trump and his allies.

The first son agreed and said it was part of a broader pattern his family has encountered firsthand.

"We've seen that countless times. I mean, that's a big part of what we dealt with our whole lives," he said. "I used to be able to call any banker in this city; I could get a loan for a real estate project, and then all of a sudden that went away."

"We had to figure out a way. It wasn't to get into a business," he said. "It was — we literally had to do it out of necessity."

He said Truth Social emerged in response to bans and restrictions on other social media platforms. "The second that they ripped out our platform and cut our soapbox in half and prevented us from being able to get our message out there and attack free speech — well, what did we do? We adapted. We overcome."

