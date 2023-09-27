×
Tags: donald trump jr | newsmax | trump organization

Donald Trump Jr. to Newsmax: 'No Victim' in Trump Org Case

By    |   Wednesday, 27 September 2023 04:44 PM EDT

Donald Trump Jr., the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, defended the company in an interview with Newsmax on Wednesday following a judge's statement that it used "false and misleading" information to secure inflated valuations.

A New York judge declared in a determination on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump presented "fraudulent valuations" for assets that he, his eldest sons, and his business the Trump Organization then used to get improved terms on loans and insurance.

Trump Jr. said on "Newsline" following the release of the summary judgment that "there is no victim, the judge unilaterally decides the value of an asset."

He later said, "The banks were paid back in full, they made interest. They frankly made a lot of profits, which is why we're still, despite all of this insanity, able to work with banks because they understand we're good credit, we run spectacular properties, we make them money and we don't default."

Trump went on to address his father's upcoming speech in Michigan, saying that the auto workers on strike are "all America first. These are Trump supporters … the vast majority of them. I've seen these union workers throughout the country and they are not aligned with their leadership."

Trump said that "Union leadership has been corrupted, it's been part of the Democrat apparatus forever, the same apparatus that's shipping these union workers' jobs abroad it taking their dues and giving it to Democrats while essentially funding their own demise."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


