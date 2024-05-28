Donald Trump Jr. to Newsmax: Prosecution Wants to Confuse Jury

During a break Tuesday evening of closing arguments in former President Donald Trump's New York criminal trial, Donald Trump Jr. told Newsmax that the prosecution appeared to be trying to drag out the proceedings to "regroup and come up with all sorts of new schemes and plans tomorrow to confuse the jury."

The son of the former president called in during "Rob Schmitt Tonight" and told the host what closing arguments had been like to that point in the day.

"I think they were just trying to run out the clock," Trump Jr. told Schmitt. "Luckily, we're going to probably get to finish the arguments tonight from the prosecution. They wanted to try to drag it out so they can go regroup, come up with all sorts of new schemes and plans tomorrow to confuse the jury. That's basically what's been going on all day. Just a lot of nonsense trying to bolster the character of [former Trump attorney and prosecution witness] Michael Cohen.

"But I think that [defense attorney] Todd Blanche actually summed it up perfectly. When he said that Michael Cohen is like the epitome of doubt. He is, you know, he is the guy that has lied to everyone. He's lied to his wife. He's lied to his bankers. He's lied to Congress. Every branch of government. He's lied to the media. There's not a single person he hasn't lied to, including this very jury."

Schmitt mentioned to Trump Jr. that Judge Juan Merchan "had certainly done his part in trying to create the perfect environment for a conviction." The host added that CBS News reported Secret Service members had met with New York jail officials in anticipation of a guilty verdict.

"I mean, based on what I've seen in the time that I spent in the court, I mean, if we object to anything, it's always ... almost always overruled, almost without question," Trump Jr. said. "They've just given this prosecution, this sham prosecution, any possible benefit of the doubt."

Schmitt also said Merchan told jury members that they did not need to agree on what the predicate crime is to come to a guilty verdict.

"They haven't even decided what that is yet, I don't think," Trump Jr. said. "I've sat there. I've read the transcript. I followed day by day, and it's like they're hoping they can figure it out all along, and then they'll just come up with whatever it is they need to get a conviction.

"I mean, it's that ridiculous at this point. I mean, this is the stuff of you know, Stalinist Russia. This is the stuff that would make Mao blush. It continues to happen, blush. It continues to happen, but it's happening right now in America."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com