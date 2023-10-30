Don Jr. to Newsmax: Dems Admit Harris Disaster Out Loud

Donald Trump Jr. told Newsmax on Monday night that Democrats are starting to say "out loud" what had been an "unspoken rule" until now — Vice President Kamala Harris is a "far greater disaster" then even they imagined she would be.

Trump Jr. told "Eric Bolling The Balance" that the left is beginning to acknowledge what they've been thinking all along. He was reacting to the "60 Minutes" interview with Harris, during which she faced a question about Democrat donors' lack of support her if something happened to President Joe Biden.

"I think it's certainly the first time they're saying it out loud," Trump Jr. said. "I think that's sort of been an unspoken rule amongst D.C. She's incapable of giving an interview without the hyena-cackling laughter at her own jokes on things that aren't really even remotely funny. She's got no personality."

"She polled at less than 1% in the Democratic primary, but she also checked off a couple of boxes, and that's how the Democrats make their decisions these days," he told Bolling. "I don't think that works out well for them in the long run. The unwritten rule in D.C., as everyone understands, is that she is a far greater disaster than even they imagined."

Trump Jr. was also asked about the possibility of California Gov. Gavin Newsom being a 2024 contender for the Democrats.

"I don't know what's with the Democrats that they can't seem to find someone who can actually just stand up on the world stage and not fall on their face. That seems a little bit odd," Trump Jr. told Bolling. "That said, I don't think the American people want Californication. They don't want to turn into California.

"If you look at the policies of California, they failed miserably. There's a reason there's a mass exodus from California, and it's not because people want to import those values to the rest of the country."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!