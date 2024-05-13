Donald Trump Jr. to Newsmax: 'Level of Corruption' Never Seen Before

Americans see everything the Biden White House and the Democratic Party are throwing at former President Donald Trump in the cases being brought against him in heavily Democrat areas, Donald Trump Jr. told Newsmax on Monday.

"No one's ever seen this level of corruption, this level of ethical violations, this miscarriage of justice," Trump told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "Whether it's New York Attorney General Letitia James concocting a bank fraud case out of nothing, Atlanta DA Fani Willis and the grift taking place there, or special counsel Jack Smith and the FBI tampering with documents.

"And yet nothing happens," Donald Trump Jr. continued. "It's almost crickets in the mainstream media."

But Americans are starting to see it, because they understand that Joe Biden's presidency is a disaster, from "Bidenomics" to a potential third world war.

"The pendulum has overcorrected so far the other way that, even with a trillion dollars of help from Big Tech and the mainstream media, the Democrats are losing badly," he continued.

