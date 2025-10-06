Donald Trump Jr. to Newsmax: Jay Jones' Texts 'Pretty Sick'

Donald Trump Jr. has slammed Jay Jones, a Democrat running for Virginia attorney general, telling Newsmax on Monday that newly surfaced text messages reveal how radical and sick the Democratic Party has become.

Amid pressure, Jones apologized after texts from 2022 emerged in which he called for a Republican state official to get "two bullets to the head."

On "The Chris Salcedo Show," President Donald Trump's eldest son said Jones' violent rhetoric underscores how far the party has shifted.

"Well, it shows that there is no moderate Democrat Party anymore," Trump Jr. said. "These guys, in [Jones'] own words, they want you and your kids dead."

At issue is that Jones, then a member of the Virginia House of Delegates, sent text messages in 2022 to GOP Delegate Carrie Coyner in which he compared the Republican state House speaker at the time, Todd Gilbert, to Hitler and Cambodian dictator Pol Pot, according to a copy of the texts initially reported by National Review.

"Three people, two bullets. Gilbert, Hitler and Pol Pot," Jones texted. "Gilbert gets two bullets to the head."

Donald Trump Jr. added that he has yet to see a single Democrat call on Jones to withdraw from the race.

"The fact that not a single Democrat that I've seen — I think you're right — not a single one has come out and said, 'That's disgusting,' that calls for him to get out of the race, because they care more about power than decency. They care more about power than the rule of law," he said.

He connected Jones' remarks to what he described as a broader pattern of extremism on the left, accusing Democrats of enabling violence and lawlessness in pursuit of power.

"If they can't get power one way, they'll get it another. This is just rinse and repeat," he told Salcedo.

He also referenced his late friend Charlie Kirk, saying the gruesome video of Kirk being fatally shot underscores how dangerous the radical left has become.

"Some people gave me a hard time. I said, you know, watch the video of what happens to Charlie. They said: 'No, it's so gruesome. It's so terrible.'

"And it is. It is gruesome. It is terrible. It's disgusting. But it also shows you just how far the radical left is willing to go," Trump Jr. said.

He concluded that while there may be moderate Democrats in America, none can win office without embracing extreme positions to secure funding from left-wing donors.

"There may be great moderate Democrats in Middle America, but they ain't running for office," he said. "They can't get elected without taking those positions, because they won't get the money out of New York and California ... unless they're the most radical of the radical.

"So there is no moderate representation left in the Democrat Party. It's all radicals. And this one, wants you and your kids dead. That's pretty sick."

