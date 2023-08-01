×
Tags: donald trump jr | indictment | 2024 election | interference | jack smith | polls

Don Jr. to Newsmax: Indictments Aimed at Interfering With Election

By    |   Tuesday, 01 August 2023 07:28 PM EDT

Donald Trump Jr. told Newsmax on Tuesday that the intent of the third indictment brought against his father earlier in the day is obvious – interfering with the 2024 election.

Trump Jr. made the comments on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," echoing former President Donald Trump's rhetorical question of, "Why did they wait two years to indict me?"

"Because he's leading in the polls," Trump Jr. told Schmitt. "Because they're afraid of him becoming president and dismantling the uni-party, dismantling the deep state. I don't believe in this level of coincidence anymore."

Trump Jr. said to look at the "fact pattern" of the timing of special counsel Jack Smith's indictments.

"They're doing this to interfere in the election. The nonsense that came out of [Jack Smith's] mouth in that press conference is the same stuff we've been hearing. He's like Adam Schiff with a beard."

Trump Jr. also pointed out that every indictment has been a diversion from a bombshell dropped on Hunter Biden's indiscretions and sketchy business practices. The latest of those came Monday when a former business partner of Hunter Biden's, Devon Archer, testified before the House Oversight Committee.

"We're living in a banana republic," Trump Jr. said.

Trump Jr. said he just talked to his father minutes before appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"He's doing great," Trump Jr. said.

"He's the only guy who doesn't flip-flop. I think people finally get that [Biden's DOJ] trying to keep him from taking back the country."

