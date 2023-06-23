Don Jr. to Newsmax: Different Standard If Name Is Biden

There is a "different standard" in play for people whose last name is Biden versus the name being Trump, and "no one would be going to bat for us," Donald Trump Jr. said on Newsmax Friday.

"I just ask anyone to put on the opposite hat and say what would happen if this was Donald Trump Jr. and Donald Trump," the former president's son said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

"No one would be quiet about it ... no one would be covering it up. No one would tip off people to allow them the chance to tamper with evidence. No one would allow any of these things to happen."

But, he added, "It's happening right now under our noses and it's absolutely despicable."

Trump Jr.'s comments come a day after the House Ways and Means Committee released IRS whistleblower testimony claiming that the Department of Justice hindered the IRS from pursuing charges against Hunter Biden.

Trump Jr., though, pointed out that the story about Hunter Biden "should have broken wide open five or six years when they started finding this evidence."

"That's what would have happened with anyone other than the Democrat Party elite," he said. "There's a different standard for you if your last name is Biden or if you're a Democrat elitist than anyone else in the country, including other Democrats."

Trump Jr. also claimed that the Biden administration withheld evidence about the Titan submersible implosion until Thursday, rather than releasing information earlier, as the stories that people "were supposedly running out of oxygen for their lives was taking all the air time that would have been on Hunter Biden on these crimes, but nobody was talking about the crimes."

The U.S. Navy said Thursday that it picked up a signal that may have been the sound of the Titanic tour craft imploding on Sunday. The wreckage of the Titan was reportedly not discovered until Thursday, days after the Navy reported its equipment had picked up the sound, reports The Wall Street Journal.

"Hunter Biden, literally the week he pleads guilty to multiple crimes, is at a state dinner with one of our allies like this is our best foot forward," said Trump Jr. "It's lunacy. I've never seen anything like it.

"I know what they tried to do to me," he added. "I know what they continue to try to do to my father and our family. It's strange. We didn't get billions from China. We didn't take millions from Ukraine or from Russia, and yet when a Biden does it, it's like it's no big deal ... it's truly disgusting at this point."

Meanwhile, photos of Hunter Biden found on his abandoned laptop show him at his father's Wilmington, Delaware, home the day he included his father's name in a WhatsApp message he sent to a Chinese business associate, and Trump Jr. called the situation "scary."

"We're literally, according to even the Biden administration, the closest we have been to nuclear war since the Cuban Missile Crisis in the '60s, and could that be influenced by decisions that are being made because they have more information, because they have other things and dirt on Joe Biden himself or further stuff on Hunter?" he said.

"Has anyone ever seen this much smoke without a fire in political office or in the government? Does the Chinese government tend to invest a billion dollars with known drug addicts and crackheads? I don't think they do that unless they're buying influence."

Attorney General Merrick Garland, meanwhile, denied Friday that he had anything to do with the complaints made by the IRS whistleblowers, but Trump Jr. said he wonders if anyone believes "anything that comes out of this guy's mouth."

"My father nailed this one as well," he said. "He said, 'Hey, they're going to charge Hunter with a little nothing.' Things that would have put any other person, even a lot of celebrities in jail and behind bars for years, but now he gets nothing."

