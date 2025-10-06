Donald Trump Jr. to Newsmax: I Don't Watch 'RINO' Fox News

Donald Trump Jr. told Newsmax on Monday that Fox News has become so ridiculous that he no longer watches it.

On "The Chris Salcedo Show," he also said he was once banned from the network for more than two years.

President Donald Trump's eldest son accused Fox News of going to extreme lengths to look unbiased, only to end up punishing conservatives in the process.

"Honestly, I don't watch it anymore because it is so ridiculous," he said.

"They try so hard to be unbiased that they're actually biased against conservatives at this point."

"But this shouldn't be surprising," he said.

"These are networks that banned me for two-and-a-half. I'm barely on anymore. I know my father was banned."

He said Fox's approach has left conservatives silenced while Democrats and establishment figures get free rein.

"The conservatives try so hard. They want to show both sides," he said.

On Sunday, the president lit up his Truth Social platform with a blistering post aimed at Fox News and its coverage.

He singled out White House correspondent Peter Doocy for giving Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., a platform to push his healthcare agenda.

"Why is Fox News and Peter Doocy putting on Democrat Senator Mark Kelly to talk about, totally unabated or challenged, Healthcare?" Trump wrote.

The younger Trump echoed his father, telling Salcedo, "They let someone go unfettered for hours talking about these things without anyone pushing back.

"They allow them to spew their narrative, which is, as we've seen for the last few years, all lies.

"But that's what happens when you have a more RINO network."

Donald Trump's criticisms of Fox come as the network is under fire for banning the late conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

The network was angry over Kirk's strong support of Trump after the 2020 election and his backing of host Tucker Carlson after his firing.

Kirk was banned by Fox for almost two years, and then Fox targeted him with a "soft ban" — putting him on the network infrequently.

After his death in September, Megyn Kelly, a former Fox News anchor, didn't mince words about the network's treatment of Kirk.

"It's really bothering me how Fox News is talking about Charlie, like he was theirs — he wasn't. It's a lie. Just stop," Kelly said.

"Fox News, they wouldn't put Charlie on, OK?" she said. "I know this from my own behind-the-scenes conversations, and I'm not going to specify from whom. But they were annoyed on Team Charlie because he was banned. They wouldn't put him on. He had been too supportive of Tucker."

