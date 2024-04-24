Donald Trump Jr. to Newsmax: Dems Want to Jail Political Opponents

Donald Trump Jr. told Newsmax on Wednesday that the Democrats' ultimate goal is to "jail their political opponents and to silence anyone who has a contrarian view to the radical nature of what their party stands for."

The former president's son said that while the prosecution of his father might be providing some boost in the polls, it's a "scary situation" to see the extent to which the Democratic Party will go to stifle dissent.

"They're also sending a market out to anyone else who would be, say, a businessman turned politician — someone who could actually go in and go into the swamp and do things right and put America first," he said during an appearance on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"They're trying to protect the hegemony that they've created in Washington, D.C., and the swamp at all costs," the younger Trump said, adding that Democrats' protective measures include "trying to jail their leading opponents."

"They're not hiding it from anyone," he said.

Donald Trump is facing four separate criminal cases, which include business fraud, unlawful retention of classified documents, and two cases of election interference. New York's criminal case against the former president is underway, with the jury hearing opening statements on Monday.

