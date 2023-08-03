Trump Jr. to Newsmax: Biden Is the Radicals' Imbecile

Donald Trump Jr. told Newsmax on Thursday that President Joe Biden is "an imbecile" who does the bidding "for the radical communists who are pulling the strings."

Donald Trump's son, executive vice president of The Trump Organization, appeared on "John Bachman Now" while his father traveled to Washington, D.C., for an arraignment following special counsel Jack Smith's four-count, 45-page indictment against the former president earlier this week.

"I laugh, because at this point, it's like 'taco Tuesday,'" Trump Jr. said. "It's a regular occurrence. It usually happens right after ... actual criminal stuff is found on Hunter and/or Joe Biden. Amazingly enough, these things drop the day after that."

"I spoke to my father the other day, right after [Tuesday's indictment] was announced, and honestly, he was doing great," he continued. "We were laughing about things. Not that it's not serious, but I think everyone understands exactly what's in play."

Trump's latest indictment and subsequent arraignment, according to Trump Jr., "only solidifies to the American people just how far we have fallen as a country, just how corrupt the Biden administration and their weaponized form of government is.

"Hopefully, that wakes up people because you know this doesn't end well for our country, for our civilization. This is scary stuff, and if it was happening in Third-World banana republics, we'd be doing something about it. But it's happening right here, at home in America. It's scary."

Trump Jr. emphasized that his father has remained in great spirits throughout the ordeal and that the two of them even try to joke about the situation. "I'd say we're probably built a little different," he explained, adding that they've become "so accustomed to this," even though "we're not supposed to be."

He also said that he knows the timing of his father's indictment, on the same week Devon Archer testified about former business partner and Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is not a coincidence.

A transcribed interview of Archer's testimony, released Thursday by House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., acknowledged phone calls and dinners between the Bidens and business associates that used Joe Biden's name to add value and sell the then-vice president as a "brand" while sending a signal about their access, power, and influence.

"We all knew this. The testimony is now in the official transcript, but are we pretending that everyone didn't know?" Trump Jr. asked. "The FBI had stuff on this stuff going back to 2018. They allowed [Biden] to run. They allowed him to win. Nothing happened. If they could have, they would have swept it under the rug."

Host Bianca de la Garza and guest host John Ruddy turned the focus to Biden's recent lunch with former President Barack Obama, and asked Trump Jr. if Obama might feel differently about the current president if the recent allegations against him prove to be true.

"Joe Biden's an imbecile," Trump Jr. said. "He can't get up a flight of stairs. He can't remember where he is. He can't remember how to get off a stage that he entered minutes before."

He added that it isn't really Biden who's running the country. "Joe Biden is the dumb idiot that will sign anything that they put in front.

"The radicals who are actually in charge, the radical communists who are pulling the strings, they love Joe Biden, because they're actually accomplishing much more towards what they want to achieve with Joe Biden than they ever could with Barack Obama.

"Because Barack Obama wouldn't destroy his legacy to do so. He wouldn't do the things that are so flagrantly anti-American, but they'll happily throw Joe Biden under there."

Should his father be reelected in 2024, however, Trump Jr. warned that things are going to change drastically, especially since the senior Trump wouldn't be going into office as "a total outsider" like he did in 2016.

"Now he knows, and that's why he's such a threat to them," he said. "That's why they keep adding more and more and more, hoping just to get him one little way, because they don't want the threat to their power taken away. And he's the only one that's a threat."

