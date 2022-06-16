Donald Trump Jr. to Newsmax: Biden Has United America ... Against WH

As bad as the failures of President Joe Biden and other Democrats are, the silver lining is it has awakened and unified Americans against their party unlike ever before, Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Thursday.

"People are finally seeing the one thing, perhaps, the Democrats and the Biden administration have done now for us, Eric," Donald Trump Jr. said on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"It's so incompetent; it's so corrupt; it's so stupid; and so easily fixed that, finally, Americans who perhaps were too busy feeding their families to really listen to the news — that they trusted, sort of, the mainstream media, or they believed at least a part of it — they're seeing with their own eyes just how bad it is, and they're uniting.

"For the first time, all Americans can agree just how ridiculous this thing is."

The only thing more corrupt than Biden and his son Hunter is the mainstream media that runs cover for them, Donald Trump Jr. declared.

"The corruption of the Biden administration, the Biden family knows no bounds, other than perhaps what's going on in mainstream media these days," he said.

"The reality is the only institution perhaps more corrupt than the Biden family is actually the mainstream media," he added. "You combine that with Big Tech and social media all functioning as the marketing department of the radical left these days — you know, it's pretty formidable.

"It's actually shocking that elections are so close. You think with those trillion-dollar industries is just working for one side, these things would be 99.99 to .01 on the Republican side and the Democrats would just be sweeping. That's how bad their policies are."

The allegations surrounding Hunter Biden's business dealings with Ukraine, Russia, and China were not just censored by Big Tech and the liberal media during the presidential campaign, but they continue to avoid asking the question of whether all that has happened is a result of the Bidens being compromised, he lamented.

"Do you think, like us being on the verge of World War III, do you think our decision-making could be being influenced by the fact that there's plenty more out there that we don't even know about?" Trump Jr. asked. "I mean, there doesn't seem to be an enemy country of the United States that doesn't somehow have a Hunter Biden laptop."

There is a clear double standard in the looking the other way with the Bidens after the relentless digging in against the Trump family, he concluded.

"We wouldn't be given the same benefit of the doubt," he said. "And I can assure you they'd be asking questions if the president of the United States is compromised and obviously there's a big chance that he would be."

