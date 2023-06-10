×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | jon lovitz | the liar | georgia | election | fraud

Trump Evokes Jon Lovitz's 'The Liar' to Mock Georgia Investigators

Trump Evokes Jon Lovitz's 'The Liar' to Mock Georgia Investigators

By    |   Saturday, 10 June 2023 08:26 PM EDT

Regaling the North Carolina GOP convention Saturday night, former President Donald Trump hearkened back to former "Saturday Night Live" skit by comedian Jon Lovitz.

"It's like Jon Lovitz," Trump told the convention in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax. "Remember Jon Lovitz on 'Saturday Night Live'? He's probably Trump-hater, but I'll use his name anyway. The liar. They called him the liar."

The liar skit was a popular Lovitz one, where Lovitz would repeat a lie until he believed it himself.

"'Yeah, yeah, I went to Harvard; that's where I went,'" Trump said, mimicking Lovitz's liar character. "I went to Harvard. I'm a businessman. That's right. I'm a businessman.'"

Trump said that is how the Georgia investigators are seeking to pursue a charge on him for seeking to root out election fraud in the state during the contested days of the 2020 presidential election.

"Well, they did it too," Trump said of his Georgia attackers echoing like Lovitz's character.

"They said, 'Let's see, there was a call with Trump. That's right. There was a call. Yeah, I think he said something.'"

But, Trump noted, if there was a problem with that call, he would have heard about it right away, if not even on that call.

"Let me tell you, if there was anything said wrong in that call, they would have been screaming from the rafters: 'How dare you say that, sir,; you're not supposed to say that,'" Trump told North Carolina. "The call was perfect. I complained about election fraud, and I wanted them to do something about it, and they should have done something about it, but they didn't."

Trump noted he is a finance graduate from the prestigious Wharton School of Finance, mocking his indictments as having made his alma mater proud.

"I was a very good student at the Wharton School of Finance; can you imagine? I wonder if they're proud of me," Trump joked. "I got indicted. I wonder if they say, 'Oh, that's wonderful.' I've been indicted twice now in a couple of months.

"I never had this stuff in mind," Trump concluded. "I never had the word indictment. What's indictment mean? 'Sir, that's when you're extremely dishonest, sir.'

"No, these people are con men, and we have deranged people running it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Regaling the North Carolina GOP convention Saturday night, former President Donald Trump hearkened back to former "Saturday Night Live" skit by comedian Jon Lovitz.
donald trump, jon lovitz, the liar, georgia, election, fraud
430
2023-26-10
Saturday, 10 June 2023 08:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved