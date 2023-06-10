Trump Evokes Jon Lovitz's 'The Liar' to Mock Georgia Investigators

Regaling the North Carolina GOP convention Saturday night, former President Donald Trump hearkened back to former "Saturday Night Live" skit by comedian Jon Lovitz.

"It's like Jon Lovitz," Trump told the convention in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax. "Remember Jon Lovitz on 'Saturday Night Live'? He's probably Trump-hater, but I'll use his name anyway. The liar. They called him the liar."

The liar skit was a popular Lovitz one, where Lovitz would repeat a lie until he believed it himself.

"'Yeah, yeah, I went to Harvard; that's where I went,'" Trump said, mimicking Lovitz's liar character. "I went to Harvard. I'm a businessman. That's right. I'm a businessman.'"

Trump said that is how the Georgia investigators are seeking to pursue a charge on him for seeking to root out election fraud in the state during the contested days of the 2020 presidential election.

"Well, they did it too," Trump said of his Georgia attackers echoing like Lovitz's character.

"They said, 'Let's see, there was a call with Trump. That's right. There was a call. Yeah, I think he said something.'"

But, Trump noted, if there was a problem with that call, he would have heard about it right away, if not even on that call.

"Let me tell you, if there was anything said wrong in that call, they would have been screaming from the rafters: 'How dare you say that, sir,; you're not supposed to say that,'" Trump told North Carolina. "The call was perfect. I complained about election fraud, and I wanted them to do something about it, and they should have done something about it, but they didn't."

Trump noted he is a finance graduate from the prestigious Wharton School of Finance, mocking his indictments as having made his alma mater proud.

"I was a very good student at the Wharton School of Finance; can you imagine? I wonder if they're proud of me," Trump joked. "I got indicted. I wonder if they say, 'Oh, that's wonderful.' I've been indicted twice now in a couple of months.

"I never had this stuff in mind," Trump concluded. "I never had the word indictment. What's indictment mean? 'Sir, that's when you're extremely dishonest, sir.'

"No, these people are con men, and we have deranged people running it."

