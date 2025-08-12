Joe Sticco to Newsmax: Trump's Cryptocurrency Order 'Monumental'

President Donald Trump's sweeping executive order that, for the first time, opens the door for digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum to be included in 401(k) and other retirement plans is "monumental," Joe Sticco, co-founder of Cryptex Finance, told Newsmax Tuesday.

The move, which could affect millions of American workers, is part of what the White House describes as its first detailed framework for cryptocurrency policy, providing regulatory clarity to an industry that has long operated without it.

Speaking on "National Report," Sticco described the development as "a monumental moment in the financial world, not only just the digital asset space but American finance as a whole because, collectively, what the president has done is open up a $12 trillion retirement market for 401(k) plans, 403(b)s, and other sorts of retirement vehicles, in addition to an over $30 trillion IRA, 403(b) market that's already accessible."

This means that now, through their retirement plans, "average everyday American citizens for the very first time can access not only Bitcoin and Ethereum but multiple digital assets or, collectively, an index of digital assets within their retirement plan. So this is huge, huge news."

He added that through the executive order, "Trump is remaining [and] keeping America as the leader of digital assets, not only in America but also the world."

The announcement comes as the global digital asset market reached a record $4 trillion in total market capitalization.

"We hit it yesterday for the very first time in the history of our industry," Sticco said. "But collectively, that is still less than one Nvidia. So when you think about it in relative terms, the opportunity for digital assets in this country and the world is at the very beginning."

He credited the Trump administration for delivering long-awaited clarity to the sector, saying, "Now that we have regulatory clarity that we've lacked since the inception of the industry, thanks to President Trump, asset prices can go much, much higher."

Sticco also previewed Cryptex Finance's upcoming product, a digital asset index.

"It's called Crypto 40, which is, collectively, the S&P 500 of digital assets, where you could have exposure to 40 digital assets in one product. So now, by doing that, you can take advantage of this total market cap movement."

Cryptex, he added, believes that the industry will "absolutely explode" over the next decade.

"It is still so early. It is the very beginning of this regulation and these laws, and we hope that everybody out there can finally take advantage of it."

