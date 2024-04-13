Trump: 'Everybody Knows' Israel Wouldn't Be Attacked if I Was in Office

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump told Pennsylvania voters — as missiles and hundreds of drones were launched by Iran and their terrorist proxies — Israel would not have been attacked by Hamas nor Iran if he had remained in the White House after the 2020 presidential election.

"Before going any further, I want to say God bless the people of Israel," Trump told his Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, campaign rally, which aired only in part on Newsmax and the online Newsmax2 streaming platform in part because of ongoing live coverage of Iran's missile strikes targeting Israel. "They're under attack right now. That's because we show great weakness.

"This would not happen — the weakness that we've shown, it's unbelievable; and it would not have happened — if we were in office. You know that; they know that; everybody knows that."

Trump stressed he urges "absolute support" for Israel — as his political opposites of the Democratic Party have been trying to hold Israel back from eradicating radical Islamic terrorist threats against its land and people.

"America prays for Israel," Trump continued. "We send our absolute support to everyone in harm's way. This is an attack that would not have happened.

"I mean to think about to what we have to go through and the things we put up with, with the border, with no energy independence."

Trump vowed to restore American superiority and "respect" in the world through "peace through strength."

"We will return the world to peace through strength, and it will happen very quickly," Trump said. "We will revive American strength abroad, and we will restore American strength at home.

"We were respected four years ago, all over the world. Today, we are considered a joke. It's not going to be for long. Believe me, it's not going to be for long."

It all hinges on his reelection, particularly through the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, Trump said.

"With your help, we are going to win Pennsylvania," he said. "We're going to defeat crooked Joe Biden. We're going to make great again.

"We will quickly rebuild the greatest economy in the history of the world, like we had it just four years ago," he said. "It was just announced that inflation is once again raging. It's close to 4% again. Here we go. When I left office, we had virtually no inflation.

"First of all, crooked Joe claimed inflation was transitory. Remember that? Then he said it was temporary. Then he said: 'It won't happen; it really won't happen.' And then he said, 'Well, it's much higher than expected,' and then the supply chain slows, and then the energy went through the roof.

"They called it [Russian President Vladimir] Putin price hikes. It was not only Putin. It was Putin and plenty of other things that Biden got wrong with Putin.

"Ukraine would have never happened. Israel attacked both Oct. 7 and today would have never happened."

All of it falls on Biden's weak shoulders, Trump concluded in the portion of the rally aired live on Newsmax.

"But all of America knows that the real blame for this nightmare lies with one person: crooked Joe Biden — as crooked as you can get," Trump said.

"That's why the people of Pennsylvania will tell Joe Biden: 'You're fired! Get out of here.'"

