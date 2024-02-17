Trump: Biden, 'Fascists That Control Him' Are 'Threat to Democracy'

Former President Donald Trump wasted no time at his Waterford Township, Michigan, rally Saturday night to denounce what he calls President Joe Biden's weaponization of justice against his chief political rival, ripping a page out of Vladimir Putin's dictator playbook.

"Joe Biden and the fascists that control him are a threat to democracy," Trump said in the early minutes of his speech, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 streaming platform. "They are a threat to democracy.

"Now he's not smart enough to know that, but he's got people that control him. The guy can't even walk off a platform. No, he can't find the stairs."

Hearkening back to his famed line from "The Apprentice," Trump vowed to his Michigan supporters to fire Biden from the White House this November.

"Thanks to citizens like you this November, the great state of Michigan is going to tell Crooked Joe Biden, 'You're fired: Get the hell out; get out of here," Trump said. "Worst president we've ever had. He is the worst president, the most incompetent president."

Taking back the White House is imperative — "if we win Michigan, we win the election," Trump said — because of the weaponization of justice.

"We want to send a signal, but we want to win Nov. 5," Trump continued. "We're going to get this guy out, change our country. We're going to bring our country back. Bring our country back from hell. So don't wait. Get out and vote.

"When we win back the White House, we will have no higher priority than ending the weaponization of this horrible legal system that has developed around us. It's a horrible, horrible thing that's taking place."

Biden and his "fascist" controllers and Democrat-controlled judges, attorneys general, and district attorneys are putting American democracy on life support.

"You talk about democracy; this is a real threat to democracy. And restoring fair, equal and impartial justice in America: We have to have that because we don't have that now," Trump said.

Trump blasted "Crooked Judge" Arthur Engeron's $364 million judgment Friday.

"He's a crooked judge, a radical left-wing judge," enacting a "lawless and unconstitutional atrocity that sets fire to our laws like no one has ever seen in this country before," Trump said. "That happens in banana republics. It doesn't happen in this country. The case is a complete and total sham. It's a sham case. There were no victims. No defaults. No damages, no complaints. No nothing."

It proves the Biden has corrupted the American justice system, according to Trump, who also mocked Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis and her lover Nathan Wade.

"The people couldn't care less about justice," he said. "These people, they are not looking for justice. They only care about how to stop Crooked Joe Biden's political opponent. That's me. And how do we inflict as much pain as possible? But here we are.

"They have been doing this for seven years and we won."

Trump mocked Willis after vowing to "direct a completely overhauled DOJ to investigate every radical out-of-control prosecutor in America for their illegal racist in reverse enforcement of the law."

"How is how is Fani doing? How is she doing in Fulton County, Atlanta?" Trump joked. "How's that? How's that trial?

"'No, I paid him cash. I paid him cash. I didn't take anything. I paid in cash. Oh, where did you get the cash?'

But the lack of court decorum has exposed the radical efforts by the sheer desperation shown, Trump added.

"There's no courtroom decorum or respect," he said. "You've got to see these judges. They're screaming. They're like lunatics. There's no respect. There's no decorum, especially for someone that they know hasn't done anything wrong. We haven't done anything wrong."

Even New York Attorney General Letitia James exposed herself, vowing to "get Trump" in her political campaign.

"Nothing like this has ever happened," Trump continued. "This judge is a lunatic, if you've ever watched him. The attorney general may be worse, may be worse. You ever watch her?

"'I will get Donald Trump's campaign. I will get Donald Trump, I promise; I will get him.'

"She knows nothing about me."

Engeron and James are putting an end to business in New York as we know it, Trump concluded.

"Businesses are going to flee New York State — they already are, taking with them tens of thousands of jobs — because they can't subject themselves to this.

"And if this persecution of political opponents continues, no one will want to do business in the United States of America any longer. We will truly become a Third World country; we are going to be. We are already in many ways."

