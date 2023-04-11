Rep. Turner to Newsmax: DOJ Lumps Biden, Trump, Pence Docs Together

The Department of Justice has not distinguished, following their delivery of classified documents to the Gang of Eight for review, which documents come from which president or vice president, Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, a member of the Gang of Eight, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Speaking to "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," Turner says, "The Department of Justice has not identified which documents come from which president or vice president."

The revelation from Turner was met with shock by Susteren, who commented, "What! What! Wait. Wait. That's a little insane that they put them all in one box and delivered them to you, and don't say you know, 'these come from Mar-A-Lago. This comes from next to the Corvette. And these come from Indiana.' They don't even- they just- They didn't tell you that?"

"This," Turner replies, "has been absolutely a stalling from the Department of Justice from the beginning. I think largely because we all know that this began as a political endeavor."

At this time, it is not clear which documents the DOJ provided the Gang of Eight with. Documents have been seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, former Vice President Mike Pence's home in Indiana, the Penn Biden Center, a garage at President Joe Biden's Wilmington home, the University of Delaware, which Biden gifted to his alma mater, and a cache of documents found at the office of Biden's lawyers.

