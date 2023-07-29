Trump: We Must 'Evict' Biden, 'Most Corrupt President' in History

Returning to his signature campaign rallies, former President Donald Trump vowed to win Pennsylvania's GOP primary and "evict crooked Joe Biden."

"We're approaching the most important battle of our lives," Trump told his Make America Great Again rally crowd in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night in a speech that aired live on Newsmax. "With your help, we are going to win the Pennsylvania primary — very easily, actually.

"And we're going to evict crooked Joe Biden from the White House. We're going to take back our country, and we're going to make American great again."

Trump vowed to bring "a crushing victory on Nov. 5, 2024."

"Joe Biden is the most corrupt president in American history," Trump said. "The Bidens' colossal scams, money laundering, and criminality make Hillary Clinton look like a very beautiful angel."

Trump called the "fake news" looking away on Biden's alleged bribery schemes and Biden denials "a big lie" perpetuated on the American people.

"It was a big lie," Trump continued. "That was the big lie. This is the biggest scandal in U.S. history and perhaps the world.

"And yet the media doesn't want to report on it. The fake news right over there. They don't want to report on it.

"Joe Biden is compromised. He's dragging us into a global conflict on behalf of the very same country, Ukraine, that apparently paid his family all of these millions of dollars."

Congress should weigh in and keep Biden's administration from continuing to give more millions to Ukraine, Trump added.

"In light of this information, the U.S. Congress should refuse to authorize a single additional payment of our depleted stockpiles," Trump said.

Ultimately, Trump promised to bring a special counsel forward to bring the alleged Biden family crimes under a legitimate, independent investigation.

"When we win the election a little more than a year from now, I will appoint a real special prosecutor to expose the monumental corruption of the Biden crime family once and for all," Trump said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!