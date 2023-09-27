×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | joe biden | foreign | influence | peddling

Trump: Biden Only Gets 'Hands Dirty' Taking Foreign Cash

By    |   Wednesday, 27 September 2023 08:57 PM EDT

The U.S. auto industry is "being assassinated" by President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump told Michigan's blue-collar workers and United Auto Workers union members in a stump speech Wednesday night.

"The only time Joe Biden has ever gotten his hands dirty is when he's taking cash from foreign countries, which is quite often actually," Trump told the crowd in Clinton Township, Michigan, in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax just before the start of the second Republican presidential primary debate.

"You know we're competing with the job candidates," Trump joked. "They don't have a crowd like we have."

Trump used the start of the House GOP impeachment inquiry against Biden to trash his chief political rival to the blue-collar workers of Michigan, a key presidential campaign battleground state for 2024.

"Joe Biden only cares about enriching his own family," Trump said. "I care about enriching your family. That's why I did this. I'm working for you — not for me, that is for sure. And I always will. I will always have your back. I promise you that I will always have your back."

Trump denounced the "radical Democrats, fascists, Marxists" for destroying American jobs, the American economy, and the American family.

"After eight long years of [Barack] Obama and Biden, you finally got a president who stood up to the  people that hate you," Trump continued. "They hate you — or they maybe hate our country. But I stood up for you. I stood up for the autoworkers and stood up for the great state of Michigan, like nobody's ever stood up before."

Trump vowed to return to the White House and not only drain the swamp, but "swamp" Democrats in the state of Michigan.

"We're going to swamp them," he said. "Crooked Joe Biden ... his back is like a wretched old vulture trying to finish off his prey."

Trump vowed to "save the American auto industry from extinction."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The U.S. auto industry is "being assassinated" by President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump told Michigan's blue-collar workers and United Autoworkers union members in a stump speech Wednesday night.
donald trump, joe biden, foreign, influence, peddling
370
2023-57-27
Wednesday, 27 September 2023 08:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved