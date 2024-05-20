Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Add 2 More Debates, Blood Test

President Joe Biden would not commit to debates with Donald Trump "for months" before two were scheduled in June and September — and the former president's team is now proposing two more be added, Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Newsmax.

Trump is demanding Biden take a blood test prior to the first debate, Leavitt told Monday's "Wake Up America."

"Why not? What does Joe Biden have to hide?" Leavitt said. "This is the same candidate who had to take five cuts for a 13-second announcement video that he would finally agree to these debates.

"So if Joe Biden really wants to prove that he's mentally and physically able to be president of the United States without artificial stimulants, then he should agree to this demand by President Trump."

Leavitt said Trump "has agreed to CNN debate in June to an ABC News debate in September, and we're also asking for two more debates — one on the Fox News Channel, and another this summer as well, in addition to a vice presidential debate.

"These debates are going to serve as an opportunity for President Trump to go head to head with Joe Biden and compare President Trump's record of success and strength versus Joe Biden's failing record and weakness," she said.

Biden accepted Trump's challenge to debate "against the will of his own team," according to Leavitt.

"They had to put forth this proposal and President Trump accepted it," she said. "And we are also again calling on Joe Biden to step up and do two more debates throughout this summer."

Biden had seemed like he "didn't want to do [debates] at all," according to Leavitt.

"We're having one next month, which is incredibly important for Americans to start to see the contrast between these two candidates," she said.

