Donald Trump to Newsmax: 'Don't Know' If Biden 'Makes It to the Starting Gate'

Former President Donald Trump repeated his doubt that he will be getting a rematch of the 2020 presidential election in 2024, speaking to Newsmax exclusively backstage after his Michigan speech.

"I don't know that he makes it to the starting gate," Trump told John Bachman in Clinton Township, Michigan, after a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax. "We'll see if he makes it or not.

"He was here last night. He looked like he was going to fall over. He was talking for about 30 seconds to some people, and nobody could understand what he was saying. I don't think he understood what he was saying.

"So I don't know that he makes it to the starting gate."

Biden, 80, is already the oldest president ever elected and the oldest serving president, while Trump is nearly four years younger.

"They'll put him in the basement again," Trump added, noting "basement Biden" was a common attack line by him and his campaign during the past presidential head-to-head matchup.

"Something will happen."

While Biden is old, it is his policies that are harming America, Trump concluded.

"But we have a country that's very sick," Trump said. "It's a country that needs help, and we can make it better than ever before, but we have to start immediately."

