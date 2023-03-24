Trump on Biden: 'Not One Thing That He's Done That Turned Out Well'

The world is on the verge of war, inflation is raging, the border is flowing illegal immigrants and drugs into crime-ridden cities in America, and the U.S. military is "woke" and "weak" — all of which can be blamed on President Joe Biden, Donald Trump told Newsmax on Friday.

"I think everything," Trump told Friday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" in an exclusive phone interview, when asked what is most concerning to the former president about his successor.

"I don't think there's anything he's doing well on. People have asked me which is the worst aspect of the Biden administration. Everything.

"The economy is no good. Inflation's no good. The border's no good. The military, he's made it woke and made it weak.

"Afghanistan was the most embarrassing day or period in the history of our country. Every single thing."

The progressive leash had Biden unwinding the Trump administration achievement of energy independence, Trump lamented to host Rob Schmitt.

"We were energy independent; now, we're begging Venezuela and other countries for energy," Trump said incredulously. "Can you image? Venezuela. We're begging Venezuela for energy.

"No, there's not one thing that he's done that turned out well."

Most dangerously, and related to "really stupid energy policy," the world is on the brink of World War III because of Biden's weakness, Trump warned.

"The war's a disaster, would have never happened if I was president," Trump continued to Schmitt. "If you look at the war with Russia going into Ukraine, that would never have happened, Rob, if I were president. If I was president, that was unthinkable."

Both Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping would have not dared to work together to form a dangerous alliance under his administration, Trump concluded.

"Putin knew you cannot do that," Trump said. "And, by the way, President Xi knew you cannot go into Taiwan also. And it would have never happened. Now, it hasn't happened yet, but it certainly looks like it's going to."

