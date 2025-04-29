Trump Slams Fed's Powell: I Know More About Interest Rates

President Donald Trump touted the economic accomplishments of the first 100 days of his second term during a rally Tuesday in Michigan, while also taking a swipe at Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

"Gasoline prices are down by a lot," Trump said at Macomb Community College in the Detroit suburb of Warren in a speech that aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 free online streaming platform. "Energy prices are down. Mortgage rates actually just went down. Prescription drug prices just saw their largest monthly decline ever recorded. How about that?

"That's a big thing. I've got to say it again and again because they will never tell you that. The fake news will never tell you that grocery prices have gone down, everything's gone down."

Even mortgage rates, which were 7.08% on a 30-year fixed rate loan on Inauguration Day and are now 6.72%, according to mortgage data company Optimal Blue. It is then when Trump laid into Powell, whom he has clashed with regarding their differences over how the Fed should fix its key interest rate, which is at 4.33%. The rate plays an influential role in shaping borrowing costs for credit cards, mortgages, and other loans.

"Inflation is basically down, and interest rates came down despite the fact that I have a Fed person who's not really doing a good job," Trump said. "But I won't say that. I want to be very nice. I want to be very nice and respectful to the Fed. You're not supposed to criticize the Fed. You're supposed to let him do his own thing. But I know much more than he does about interest rates, believe me."

