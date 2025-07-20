Hogan Gidley to Newsmax: Trump's Epstein Pushback 'All About Trust'

President Donald Trump's order for the Department of Justice to release grand jury testimony concerning Jeffrey Epstein is all "about trust," Hogan Gidley, a White House deputy press secretary during Trump's first term in office, told Newsmax on Sunday.

"Do you believe in Dan Bongino, Kash [Patel], Pam [Bondi] and Donald Trump, or do you not?" Gidley said on "Sunday Report." "We put them in office, we knew that they would uncover everything they possibly could."

Trump, he added, wants all credible evidence to come out, and if Attorney General Bondi has it, "he'll help her get it out there."

Gidley acknowledged that there are "plenty of things behind the scenes" that the public does not know about the Epstein files, "but they have it all, and what they're putting out there is telling us that there's not too much more there ... I think they will keep digging here, and I think you will see some information come out."

He added that there likely will be some more details, but "this thing, for the most part, has been put to bed by the administration."

Former Sen. Rick Santorum, also on Sunday's program, discussed Trump's decision to file a $10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal over reporting that he'd allegedly written an off-color letter to Epstein, which he denies.

"The Wall Street Journal has really gone off the rails when it comes to their news department," said Santorum. "Their editorial page is still, in my opinion, top notch."

But the news sections of the paper are leaning left, and it is "not reliable," said Santorum.

"I think that's one of the reasons you're seeing Donald Trump go after them, like he went after the other left-wing rags."

Gidley agreed that Trump's lawsuits against other outlets like CBS and ABC were a good thing as "they've been lying ot the American people for a long time."

"Their reputation is so tarnished and so bad because it's one of their own making," he said. "They failed us time and time again."

As for the alleged Trump letter to Epstein, "if they knew that this letter was real and had this in their possession, they would have put it out to prevent him from being president in the first place. This is such a hoax, such a joke, and I think the American people are tired of it. And good for Donald Trump for pushing back and pushing back to the tune of $10 billion."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com