Trump Lawyer Halligan to Newsmax: Dem Talking Points Tainting Jan. 6 Jury

In response to special counsel Jack Smith, who is heading the federal government's Jan. 6 case against Donald Trump, attorney Lindsey Halligan, who represents the former president, told Newsmax on Wednesday that many Democratic talking points are tainting the jury pool.

On Tuesday, Smith, according to ABC News, said that Trump's "daily" Truth Social posts are tainting the jury pool.

Rattling off a number of responses to Smith, Halligan told "Greg Kelly Reports" that the Jan. 6 committee and talk from the Democrat establishment to institute the 14th Amendment, barring Trump from the 2024 election, risks tainting the jury pool.

"Jack Smith," Halligan said, "filed a complaint in the Jan. 6 case alleging that Donald Trump's Truth [Social] posts are potentially tainting the jury pool.

"Well, I think this 14th Amendment stuff is potentially tainting the jury pool. I think the Jan. 6 committee — the fact that that was publicized for everyone to see and it was completely one-sided — that has potentially tainted the jury pool," she said.

"The committee's 18-month investigation is, I'm pretty sure, the most extensive probe in congressional history. And because it was done all behind closed doors, the full extent of what was collected is unknown.

"And so with all that, millions and millions and millions of pages of material — how much of that material did Jack Smith or Fani Willis have, and how much of that material has not been disclosed to President Trump?

"Yeah," she said, "there's a lot going on here."