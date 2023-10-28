Trump Says Israel's Fate Will Be the Same as Ours

Israel's fate will be the same as America's, and it will not be undone by progressives filled with hate, former President Donald Trump vowed in a speech Saturday in Las Vegas to the Republican Jewish Coalition.

"The United States and Israel represent the pinnacle of Western civilization, which is exactly what these people want to destroy," Trump said in a speech to the summit, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax.

"They want to destroy it. This is why those who chant death to Israel also chant — always — death to America. Do you ever notice that they always put them together?"

Those chants have long been reported coming from Iran and anti-Israel Islamic radicals in the Middle East, but the anti-Zionists and antisemitic movement in America is kicking up amid Israel's war on Hamas after it was hit with a terrorist attack Oct. 7.

"And that's why American patriots and supporters of Israel — and you have tremendous support in this country, I can tell you that — must stick together, come hell or high water," Trump urged at the end of his speech.

"You have to stick together."

Trump was the headliner of a slew of GOP primary presidential candidates speaking at the event, including former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and former Vice President Mike Pence, who concluded his speech with a resignation from the race.

Trump repeated many of his trademark rally talking points, excoriating "the left" for "defunding our police, destroying our justice system, and demolishing our border."

"We must have strong borders, strong military, strong family, strong cultures and, above all, we must have a strong American president," Trump said in the speech's final minutes. "That's where it starts.

"If you don't have a strong president, the rest is just words. It's only words. It's only words. You never had any of these problems for four years. You didn't have any of these problems."

Trump stood for Israel and urged Americans to vote President Joe Biden and his Iran appeasement and open-border policies out of office.

"I will defend our friend and ally, the state of Israel, like nobody has ever defended it before," Trump vowed. "I will rescue the American economy. I will restore America's borders, which are a disaster. I will stand up for American sovereignty, and I will save American freedom starting on Nov. 5, 2024.

"Get out and vote."

Trump also repeated "this is the most important election in the history of our country," because America's fate will ultimately be the same as Israel's.

"If we don't win this election, I really believe you're not going to have Israel anymore, and you're not going to have the United States of America anymore," Trump said. "Get out and vote: 2024 is the most important election in the history of our country. Thank you. I love you. Make America great again. God bless you all."

