Tags: donald trump | iowa | primary | campaign | rally | biden administration | economy

Trump: Biden Administration's Economy 'Running on Our Fumes'

By    |   Saturday, 02 December 2023 06:29 PM EST

Hailing his work for the farmers of Iowa, former President Donald Trump trashed the Biden administration's economic policies, saying any success on the economy is merely a function of the Trump administration's "fumes."

"I'll tell you what, the Biden administration is running on our fumes," Trump told his Cedar Rapids, Iowa, rally, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax. "That's all they're running on. They don't have anything. They're doing everything wrong. They're running on our fumes."

Trump repeated his administration's $28 billion subsidy to the farmers, which he said came directly from tariffs placed on China during his four years in office.

"The $28 billion straight out of the tariffs that I took from China — took hundreds of billions of dollars in from China," Trump said. "No other president got 10 cents from China. You can look all the way back. No president got 10 cents. They said we're a developing nation — brilliant people. Brilliant negotiators."

Trump argued U.S. "ruin" in Democrat-run cities has America a "developing nation," a claim China made to skirt international regulations.

"Well, we're developing nation, too, look at our cities," Trump continued. "They're falling apart, our Democrat-run cities. We're a developing nation, too."

Eric Mack | editorial.mack@newsmax.com

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 02 December 2023 06:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

