×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | iowa | campaign | rally | speech | electric cars | joe biden

Trump Jokes: I May Drop Out to Start Car-Towing Business

By    |   Saturday, 07 October 2023 06:29 PM EDT

Hailing his strong positions on Iowa's corn and ethanol industry, former President Donald Trump hit President Joe Biden's electric vehicles push and joked he might drop out of the presidential race to start a car-towing business.

"In fact, I may not run for president: I may drop out to go into this business. I'm sure you know what the business is. I tell you why, because it's ... the car tow truck business," Trump told his Cedar Rapids, Iowa, rally in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax.

"I'm going to open up a massive — all over the country — tow trucks, so that when they run out of their energy, I'll tow those suckers right back home, all right?

"So if you see me drop out, that could be the only reason I drop out."

EVs have a place, Trump argued, but it is about choice for Americans and not mandates.

"Biden's insane electric vehicle mandates will totally decimate gas-powered cars. And if it happens, Iowa ethanol is dead," Trump said. "You know it's dead. You're not going to be needing ethanol. You're not going to be needing gasoline, and you're going to never take a trip that's more than 12 minutes from your house."

Trump vowed to "repeal Biden's ethanol crushing electric vehicle mandates on Day 1."

"I want you to have an electric car and I want you to have gasoline car and I want you to have a combination hybrid, and I want you to do all those things," Trump said.

"But you can't have trucks where the truck is not strong enough. It carries a load. The entire load is going to be a battery, and it doesn't go far enough."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Hailing his strong positions on Iowa's corn and ethanol industry, former President Donald Trump hit President Joe Biden's electric vehicles push and joked he might drop out of the presidential race to start a car-towing business.
donald trump, iowa, campaign, rally, speech, electric cars, joe biden
335
2023-29-07
Saturday, 07 October 2023 06:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved