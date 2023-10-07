Trump Jokes: I May Drop Out to Start Car-Towing Business

Hailing his strong positions on Iowa's corn and ethanol industry, former President Donald Trump hit President Joe Biden's electric vehicles push and joked he might drop out of the presidential race to start a car-towing business.

"In fact, I may not run for president: I may drop out to go into this business. I'm sure you know what the business is. I tell you why, because it's ... the car tow truck business," Trump told his Cedar Rapids, Iowa, rally in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax.

"I'm going to open up a massive — all over the country — tow trucks, so that when they run out of their energy, I'll tow those suckers right back home, all right?

"So if you see me drop out, that could be the only reason I drop out."

EVs have a place, Trump argued, but it is about choice for Americans and not mandates.

"Biden's insane electric vehicle mandates will totally decimate gas-powered cars. And if it happens, Iowa ethanol is dead," Trump said. "You know it's dead. You're not going to be needing ethanol. You're not going to be needing gasoline, and you're going to never take a trip that's more than 12 minutes from your house."

Trump vowed to "repeal Biden's ethanol crushing electric vehicle mandates on Day 1."

"I want you to have an electric car and I want you to have gasoline car and I want you to have a combination hybrid, and I want you to do all those things," Trump said.

"But you can't have trucks where the truck is not strong enough. It carries a load. The entire load is going to be a battery, and it doesn't go far enough."

