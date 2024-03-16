Trump Taunts: 'How About a Couple of More Indictments, Joe?'

Continuing to fight indictments in New York; Florida; Washington, D.C.; and Fulton County, Georgia, presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump taunted President Joe Biden to bring another indictment.

"Remember this: Joe Biden is a great threat to our democracy; he's a tremendous threat to our democracy," Trump told a Dayton, Ohio, rally that aired live and in its entirely on Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

"His incompetence is the No. 1 reason; also, he uses the Justice Department, the FBI to go after his political opponent — happens to be me. How are we doing?"

Trump hailed his polling numbers against Biden to be greater than ever before.

"He's driven my numbers through the roof," Trump said, delivering a new, pointed taunt of his 2024 presidential opponent: "Do it one or two more times.

"How about a couple of more indictments, Joe?

"Somebody said they're indicating this guy into the office, the office of president, but they have never done that in this country before. That's never happened."

Despite having clinched enough GOP primary delegates to earn the nomination this past Tuesday, Trump was in Ohio to stump for his Ohio candidates, including Senate candidate Bernie Moreno and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, whom Trump hailed as one of the "heavyweights" in Congress.

"We have to elect Bernie to get in there and to seal our border, stop inflation, crush the deep state — we got rid of [former FBI Director James] Comey — drill, baby, drill, and prevent World War III," Trump said.

Trump's telepromter either malfunctioned or was unreadable, he said, during a windy, outdoors rally speech on an airport tarmac in Dayton.

"It's a beautiful day. A little windy out here, I must be honest with you; but that's OK," Trump said, joking he would not pay for the failed teleprompters and saying, "I think Joe Biden put them in.

"You know, it's good when you don't have to use a teleprompter, because I can't read a word on it. They're moving around. Thank goodness we can do a nonteleprompter speech. It's actually much better. But these teleprompters, they're moving around.

"We don't need them. Isn't it nice to have a president who doesn't need a teleprompter?"

Unscripted, Trump delivered must of his usual lines to his Dayton crowd.

"With your vote, we're going to take back the Senate; we're going to win Ohio in November," Trump said. "We're going to win by a lot. You know, we're up like 16 or 18 points. I saw where we're up 20 points in Ohio.

"And we look at crooked Joe Biden, and we're going to say, 'Joe, you're fired. Get out of here. You've done a terrible job. Done a terrible job. You've been a terrible president.'

"He is a terrible president. He's the worst president we've ever had. There's never been a president so bad as this guy. There has never been anything like it. He is incompetent. He is crooked. He doesn't know what the hell he's doing. Can't walk off the stage. Can't put two sentences together. He's a disaster for our country."

Trump said the indictments forced him to take the gloves off in the battle against his political persecutor Biden.

"If you took the 10 worst presidents in the history of our country, put them together, they will not have done the damage to our country as this incompetent, crooked guy has done to our country," Trump said. "And that's what he is. And you know, to be honest, I treated him with more respect than I do now.

"I don't treat it with respect, because he did this weaponization thing with the DOJ [Department of Justice] and the FBI. They raided my house. And once he did that, I said, 'Well, I guess that game is over.'

"Nobody thought it was possible."

"In fact, even the lunatics over at CNN and MSDNC, they would say, 'Well, now, these aren't crimes.'"

