Dick Morris to Newsmax: Deep State Can't Stop Trump

The more attacks the deep state and high tech industries keep throwing at former President Donald Trump, the stronger he becomes, the president's adviser, Dick Morris, told Newsmax.

"I think that the negativity is helping him," Morris told "American Agenda" on Monday.

"I think that people understand that this is the deep state doing everything it can to stop this guy from running," he explained. "And the fact that the deep state, the military-industrial complex, Big Pharma, high tech, the intelligence community, all of those characters are doing everything they can to keep him out of the White House — and even out of the race — I think that's the best endorsement Trump can have."

Trump currently faces two indictments and two pending investigations. The indictments consist of the classified documents case, wherein Trump saw his Mar-a-Lago home raided, and the hush money case, in which, if convicted on all counts, he faces up to 400 years in prison.

Concerning the pending investigations, Trump faces probes regarding his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot and the Georgia election interference probe.

