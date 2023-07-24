×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | indictments | 2024 election | deep state

Dick Morris to Newsmax: Deep State Can't Stop Trump

By    |   Monday, 24 July 2023 05:15 PM EDT

The more attacks the deep state and high tech industries keep throwing at former President Donald Trump, the stronger he becomes, the president's adviser, Dick Morris, told Newsmax.

"I think that the negativity is helping him," Morris told "American Agenda" on Monday.

"I think that people understand that this is the deep state doing everything it can to stop this guy from running," he explained. "And the fact that the deep state, the military-industrial complex, Big Pharma, high tech, the intelligence community, all of those characters are doing everything they can to keep him out of the White House — and even out of the race — I think that's the best endorsement Trump can have."

Trump currently faces two indictments and two pending investigations. The indictments consist of the classified documents case, wherein Trump saw his Mar-a-Lago home raided, and the hush money case, in which, if convicted on all counts, he faces up to 400 years in prison.

Concerning the pending investigations, Trump faces probes regarding his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot and the Georgia election interference probe.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The more attacks the deep state and high tech industries keep throwing at former President Donald Trump, the stronger he becomes, the president's adviser, Dick Morris, told Newsmax.
donald trump, indictments, 2024 election, deep state
227
2023-15-24
Monday, 24 July 2023 05:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved