Giuliani to Newsmax: 'We're a Banana Republic,' 'Fascist'

Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani branded the United States a "banana republic" and "fascist" following the announcement of former President Donald Trump's indictment for possessing documents from his presidency.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports" on Thursday, the former attorney for Trump reacted to the ex-president's disclosure on his Truth Social media platform that he had been charged and would appear in court Tuesday.

"Well, this is a very, very sad night," Giuliani said. "Very, very sad. It says to me, it's kind of the final straw that we just no longer have a justice system that's equal and fair."

Giuliani referred to revelations earlier in the day from members of Congress who have seen a document in the FBI's possession that the form contains allegations that then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter received $5 million each from Ukrainian energy concern Burisma for U.S. policy considerations.

"We have these allegations of massive bribes to Joe Biden," Giuliani said. "I mean, I've seen them. I know them. I've heard them. I've heard them on tape. To me, it's astounding. And the FBI has been investigating these for four years. And done nothing.

"Never did a search warrant. Never interviewed a witness, and now they're taking a document dispute, and trying to make it into a federal crime. I mean, there's no comparison between the $5 million bribe and a document dispute; the $31 million from China and the document dispute.

"It's ridiculous. I mean, we're a banana republic and a fascist country. If we do things like this and let them get away with it."

