Tags: donald trump | indictment | poll | dick morris

Dick Morris to Newsmax: Indictment Doesn't Hurt Trump

By    |   Tuesday, 13 June 2023 04:46 PM EDT

Adviser to former President Donald Trump, Dick Morris, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the indictment against the former president over holding classified records does not hurt his position in the polls.

Speaking on "American Agenda," Morris said, "I think it does not hurt Trump very much. In fact, I just completed a poll, that I did, where I found that his vote share against DeSantis, for example, is actually the same, or maybe a little higher than it was before he was indicted — well over 60%."

"This is not going to hurt him so much politically," he added. "What it's going to do is put on center stage what Hillary did; it's like 2016 all over again ... And it opens up the whole question of Joe Biden's bribery."

In the latest poll from Ipsos completed on Monday, which gets a "B-" rating from FiveThirtyEight for accuracy, 43% of 337 adults chose Trump over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who received 22%.

Adviser to former President Donald Trump, Dick Morris, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the indictment against the former president over holding classified records does not hurt his position in the polls.
Tuesday, 13 June 2023 04:46 PM
