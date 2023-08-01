×
Tags: donald trump | indictment | hunter biden | beth van duyne | crimes | distraction | jan 6.

Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Trump Charges Distract From Hunter Biden

By    |   Tuesday, 01 August 2023 07:26 PM EDT

Rep. Beth Van Duyne told Newsmax that seemingly unending federal charges against former President Donald Trump are meant to distract from Hunter Biden's alleged crimes.

Appearing Tuesday on "The Chris Salcedo Show," the Texas Republican called out the "different tiers of justice" being applied to Trump and Hunter Biden minutes before another indictment of the former president.

"They don't know anything else. What they do see, though, is their party is in disarray because of everything that's coming out about what the Bidens are doing, what the Bidens have done," Van Duyne argued.

"They are just trying to have another shiny object distraction over here," she added.

Van Duyne also accused the mainstream media of being complicit in the cover-up.

She specifically said that the then-imminent charges by a federal grand jury probing Trump's alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot served to offload a news cycle surrounding the son of President Joe Biden.

Trump had four counts handed down on Tuesday, including conspiracy to defraud the country, attempts to impede a congressional proceeding, voting rights violations, and obstruction of the 2020 election.

That is in addition to two other recent federal indictments related to sensitive files housed at his Mar-a-Lago property and one state-level indictment in New York City for allegedly falsifying business records.

"They don't want to talk about what's happening, what's happening in the Hunter Biden story," Van Duyne said, noting that Hunter Biden's former business partner Devon Archer testified Monday that the president's son spoke with his father frequently.

Trump is expected to appear Thursday in Washington, D.C., to be arraigned before Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya. The case is assigned to District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan.

Rep. Beth Van Duyne told Newsmax that seemingly unending federal charges against former President Donald Trump are meant to distract from Hunter Biden's alleged crimes.
Tuesday, 01 August 2023 07:26 PM
