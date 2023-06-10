Trump: 'If You Put Me Back in the White House, Their Reign Will Be Over'

Former President Donald Trump, in his first public appearance since a federal indictment in connection with documents kept on his properties, called on Georgia Republicans to "destroy" the deep state.

"Our law enforcement has become weaponized at a level never seen before," Trump, the front-runner in the race for the GOP presidential nominations, told the Georgia Republican convention being held in Columbus, Georgia. "The stakes of this election could not be more stark: Either we have a deep state or we have a democracy.

"We're gonna have one or the other, and we're right at the tipping point. Right now we're way leaning toward deep state, but deep state isn't strong enough. It's really a communist country and Marxist country. Deep state's not strong enough. Deep state that was a nice term compared to what we're doing.

"Either the communists destroy America, or we destroy the communists."

Trump is due to make his first federal court appearance Tuesday in Miami. He was charged alongside Walt Nauta, a personal aide whom prosecutors say moved boxes from a storage room to Trump's residence for him to review and later allegedly lied to investigators about the movement.

Trump called on Republicans to stand together against "the globalists."

"We stand up to the Marxists," Trump said. "We stand up to the RINOs, communists, and environmental extremists. We stand up to the open borders fanatics, the radical left Democrats, their lawless partisan prosecutors, and the fake news media."

And on Election Day on Nov. 5, 2024, "we are going to stand up to the corrupt political establishment, we are going to evict a totally corrupt Joe Biden from the White House, and I'm going to finish the job that we started ... I will never yield. I will never be deterred. I will never stop."

But, he also said, "in the end, they're not coming after me. They're coming after you — and I'm just standing in their way."

Trump accused the Biden administration and the Department of Justice of committing election interference with the indictment that has been filed against him in connection with the documents stored at his properties.

"Who the hell would vote for them with the policies that they have of open borders and no voter ID?" Trump said in his speech, the first public appearance he's made since the indictment was announced Thursday.

"Can you imagine if it was the other way around?" Trump said. "They spied on my campaign and we caught them. They forge false evidence to get illegal surveillance warrants.The FBI offered $1 million for a fictitious dossier written by a foreign spy. To try to frame me for it."

And now, he said, "They're trying to do it again."

"These people don't stop and they're bad and we have to get rid of them," Trump said. "We have to get rid of them ourselves."

He also urged the convention goers to remember that the Democrats are not only after him, but the party.

"If it's somebody else, that person will not be able to withstand the fire," Trump said. "If it's not me, you know it'll be somebody else … that fire doesn't stop just with me. That fire is going to go on against any conservative, any Republican anybody other than them. Because they want the power. They actually want to destroy our country. I believe that because there could be no other reason."

Trump also recalled the Hunter Biden "laptop from hell" and other scandals that have become forms of "cheating on the election."

"The Marxist left is once again using the same corrupt DOJ and the same corrupt FBI, and the attorney general and the local district attorneys to interfere in our elections at a level that our country and other countries have never seen before," said Trump. "These criminals cannot be rewarded. They must be defeated."

He added the Biden administration's "weaponized department of injustice will go down as among the most horrific abuses of power in the history of our country … Biden is trying to jail his leading political opponent, an opponent that's beating him by a lot in the polls, just like they do in Stalinist Russia or communist China."

Meanwhile, Trump insisted the documents in his possession fell under the Presidential Records Act, but that was not mentioned in the whole "fake indictment."

"They want to use something called the Espionage Act," said Trump, adding that Biden has boxes in "Chinatown, D.C.," and "boxes all over the place. He doesn't know what the hell to do with them, and he's fighting them on the boxes. Then they say Trump is obstructing. That's a sad day for the country."

But there have been other cases involving presidents, including Bill Clinton, which was "lost by the government the famous Socks case that says he can keep his documents," said Trump.

He also denied that boxes were smuggled out of the White House when he left, as there were "pictures of them" sitting on the White House sidewalk, "waiting for the truck to come."

"If that's a spy operation, or if that's something bad, we did a very poor job," he said.

Trump also insisted his Mar-a-Lago estate is secure, as there are Secret Service personnel "all over the estate," but still, as president, he had "absolute declassification authority as president."

Trump also railed about special counsel Jack Smith, who he called "deranged."

"He's the one that caused the Lois Lerner catastrophe with the IRS, one of the worst things that happened in this country in many, many years, going after evangelicals and Christians and great Americans of Faith."

He added Smith when giving his short address Friday, was "shaking" because he was "so scared."

"He didn't want to be there," Trump said. "Because ultimately these are cowards, and he's a big Trump hater, and his wife is even more of a Trump hater."

Trump also insisted it was "no coincidence" that he was indicted on the same day that it was revealed that the FBI had "explosive evidence" that Biden "took a $5 million illegal bribe from Ukraine."

